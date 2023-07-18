Focus all ‘economic attacks’ on Ofori-Atta not vice president – Chairman of Bawumia MPs Caucus

Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta

The Chairman of the Members of Parliament (MPs) Caucus for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr.Nana Ayew Afriyie, has said Vice President Bawumia should not be the focus of any economic criticisms but rather Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance.

The Chairman who is also MP for Effiduase Asokore said recent attacks by his colleague lawmaker who is contesting for the New Patriotic Party flagbearership slot, Kennedy Agyapong is misdirected.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong missed his “strategist” target and should have focused his “economic strategy” attacks on Ken Ofori-Atta instead.



According to Nana Ayew Afriyie, when Bawumia is in charge he will take Ghana to the promiseland.



“He (Bawumia) is coming to give hope for everyone,” He said.



When asked by TV3 Correspondent Evans Inkoom whether he has heard recent attacks on the Vice President’s economic strategy by Kennedy Agyapong, Ayew Afriyie said the focus of such attacks should be Ken Ofori-Atta

“Then I will say he (Kennedy Agyapong) should direct attacks to the Minister of Finance,” he said.



“Yes and when he (Bawumia) is in charge he is taking us to the promised land. He (Kennedy) should attack the finance minister. No. Not him (Bawumia)”.



The MP granted the interview on the sidelines of the Bawumia Campaign Tour in the Ashanti Regional Capital Kumasi where the campaign is meeting and speaking to Delegates.



Kennedy Agyapong is in the Bono East Region also campaigning and has been critical of the Vice President.