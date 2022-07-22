3
Focus on Atta Mills' achievements and not cause of his death – Samuel Atta Mills

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 21 At 6.51.26 PM.jpeg Samuel Atta Mills

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills has admonished the public to focus on the achievements of the former President instead of prying into the cause of his death.

The comment appears a subtle jab at the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, who has publicly demanded the autopsy report of the late President.

In a message to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the late President in Parliament on Thursday, the KEEA MP however disclosed that the cause of death of his late brother is nobody’s business.

“Big brother happy to you. Now it's interesting that after your death, so many things are coming on.

“I just hope that Ghanaians will focus on what he did instead of how he died because it’s none of anybody’s business,” he disclosed in Parliament on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a statement paid a glowing tribute to the legacy of Professor Mills.

Other MPs from both sides of the House took turns to eulogize the late President.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
