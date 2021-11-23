Focus on efficient use of Public Resources – Bawumia tasks State Agencies

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Heads of State Agencies to adopt more efficient use of public resources to maximise the values of what has been entrusted to them.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a retreat for Board Chairpersons, Heads and Deputy Heads of Government Institutions at Nkwatia-Kwahu, Dr. Bawumia told the participants that State Agencies have crucial roles to play if Ghana’s quest for less reliance on foreign support is to be achieved, hence the need for them to adopt innovative ways of transforming their agencies for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



Stressing on the significant roles, the Public Sector, in particular, is expected to play towards driving Ghana closer to the vision of Ghana Beyond Aid, Vice President Bawumia urged Heads of Institutions to “harness and use the country’s own resources to transform the economy effectively and efficiently for a rapid, but a sustainable growth path”.

The Vice President implored Heads of State Institutions to uplift the technological capabilities of their organisations, in line with the government’s digitization agenda, to boost their operations for the benefit of Ghanaians and also to contribute effectively towards the economic transformation of Ghana.



The Heads of Institutions and Agencies were coached on how to sell Ghana to attract more investment.