Focus on 'finishing the 8' instead of ‘breaking the 8’ - Ayariga bares teeth at NPP

Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) party, Dr Hassan Ayariga, has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from its fixation on winning the 2024 elections in what it has christened as ‘break the 8’.



In an interview on Angel FM on July 22, 2022, Dr. Hassan Ayariga lamented the challenging economic times that the country has been plunged into.



He asserted that both the governing party and main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) have failed to deliver on creating an economy that serves the best interest of citizens.

Diagnosing the challenges of the country, he stated that "it is the corruption, mismanagement and stealing that is our problem."



He bemoaned the fact that Ghanaians have always been voting the NDC and NPP into power and consequently urged the electorate to give him an opportunity to lead.



Ayariga urged all institutions to embark on industrial action over the economic downturn and corruption in governance.



The APC leader was reacting to government’s decision to initiate contacts with the International Monetary Fund for a programme



“Everybody is going on strike. Yes, because government is so corrupt. All institutions must go on strike because they are not doing the right thing. If you are doing the right thing the Ghanaian people will have sympathy,” he said.

Responding to comment that his call will lead to chaos he said “that is why I am saying they should stop talking about breaking the 8 and talk about finishing the 8. It is big statement I have made. Finishing the 8 is a problem.



“If you don’t manage well people will go on strike. If prices of goods are going up and doesn’t correspond to salary, people go on strike. If everything is just haphazard, what do you think people are going to do. Ukraine-Russia war should not be our problem. Covid-19 pandemic…it was even a blessing to Ghana because we got so much money. We couldn’t save lives. People still died. We got so much money because of Covid-19 but the corruption level consumed the money,” he further added.



The NPP recently elected new executives with the charge to ‘break the 8’.



Amid its quest, the government is confronted with economic challenges which has compelled it to seek an International Monetary Fund programme.



Opposition NDC has lampooned the government over the decision and looks set to capitalize on the economic crunch in the election year come 2024.





DS/SARA