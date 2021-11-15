Focus on the economy not LGBTQ – Govt told

General secretary of CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah

The General secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has mentioned that the government should focus on Ghana’s economic strategy and how to improve it rather than focusing on LGBTQ+.

According to her, we should focus on important issues such as unemployment and should not give too much attention to LGBTQ since it will not solve the economic difficulties the country is facing. She continued that, she wished the platform for the public hearing on LGBTQ+ was used for something that will benefit the country.



On Thursday, 11th November, 2021, the constitutional, legal and parliamentary affairs committee of parliament met to have the first public hearing on the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Reacting to this, Nana Yaa Jantuah said: “I don’t think we should pay much attention to LGBTQ+ since it does not bring anything to the country. I wish the platform they used for the public hearing on it was used to discuss the unemployment rate in the country, I wish it was used to discuss how there would be a reduction in prices of goods.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah ended that, the government should think about what is happening to the people and their emotional state rather



She also urged the government to review punishment for the LGBTQ act. “I don’t agree with sending people who commit these offences to prison because it is in the prisons where the practice occur the most, so, they should check it and find a proper way of preventing it.”