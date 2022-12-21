Follow the road map for our intended strike – Health sector workers to members

The health sector workers will join in the strike by Organised Labour

Health Sector Workers in the country have announced a roadmap for the industrial strike action by Organised Labour in protest against the government's intended Debt Exchange Programme.

The health sector workers, made up of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Health Sector Workers' Union (HSWU) of TUC Ghana, and the Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), all constituent members of Organised Labour, reiterated that following a meeting held by Organised Labour on Monday, December 19, 2022, it was agreed that an industrial strike will be embarked on.



It stressed that the "action has become necessary to press home our demand for the exemption of pension funds from the domestic debt exchange programme as announced by the Finance Minister."



It, therefore, entreated all health sector workers "to follow the outlined road map to ensure a smooth implementation of the strike."



According to the health sector workers, the industrial strike will take place as follows: "27 December 2022, withdrawal of all outpatient services; 2 January 2023, withdrawal of emergency services; 9 January 2023, withdrawal of all services."



Organised Labour has served notice of a nationwide strike beginning next week over the government's failure to exempt pension funds from the debt exchange programme that has been extended to next year.

The stipulated date for the strike is Tuesday, December 27, 2022.



The Secretary-General of Organised Labour, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, made this known at a press briefing today, Monday, December 19, 2022.



He said the strike has been occasioned by the government's decision to introduce a debt exchange programme.



According to him, the strike will be in force until the government exempts pension funds from the planned debt exchange programme.



"We are asking the government to exempt us from the debt exchange programme.

"We have already told the world that if the government doesn't do that, we will advise ourselves.



"Today, we are here to announce the advice. The advice is very simple.



"We have all agreed that because the government has refused to grant our request, we have decided firmly that all workers of Ghana are going to strike on December 27, 2022, and we will be on strike until our demands are met," Dr Yaw Baah vehemently noted.