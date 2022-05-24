Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has outlined five virtues that he believes if adopted by the youth in the country will make them successful.



Addressing students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology, Kennedy Agyapong stated that these five principles will guarantee success for anyone who follows them religiously.



Speaking on the theme “The Youth: Our future hope”, the owner of Kencity Media charged the youth in the country to eschew laziness and unnecessary spending.



He urged the Ghanaian youth to be hardworking, polite and most importantly adopt the habit of saving.

“In order to be successful in life, there are some five things you need to follow, which include being honest, hardworking, respectful, savings and invest more.



“As a youth, savings and investment must be something you must pay attention to save any little money you earn, sacrifice today’s entertainment for a better tomorrow,” he advised.



He noted further that government alone is unable to deal with the plethora challenges facing the country and that it is important that the youth find innovative ways of dealing with the problem.



.Reverend Ransford Obeng, the General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) at Ayigya, encouraged the youth to keep on believing in their abilities and potentials and never give up in life.



“I want to use this opportunity to advise all the youth in Ghana to save the little they earn, and keep on believing in their abilities and potentials, never give up in life,” he advised.



The KNUST edition is one of many conferences being held by the GUARDIAN to motivate and inspire the Ghanaian youth.