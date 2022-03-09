Fomena NPP office re-painted after aggrieved members 'branded' it in NDC colours

The repainted office

The New Patriotic Party office at Fomena in the Ashanti Region has been repainted with its traditional colours just hours after angry party members defaced portions of the building with that of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

What happened?



The disgruntled members staged the protest on Monday over what they described as attempts to circumvent the party’s electoral process to favour Lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah, sitting MP for the area and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



Clad in red arm bands the protesters marched through the streets of Fomena but ended up painting the NPP office with the, Red, Black, White and Green, the traditional colours of the opposition NDC.



Photos of the former President John Dramani Mahama, were fixed at portions of the building.



Visit

When dailymailgh.com visited the party office Tuesday morning, workers were busily painting the building with the party’s Red, White and Blue colours. Although the workers will not respond to requests for comments, it is gathered that known members within the party funded the project.



“The exercise started last night and travelled to this morning. You could see some individuals vigorously painting the building. Some were busily drawing the elephant which is always seen on the white background, clearly the party office has received some facelift although we don’t know who is sponsoring this”, Correspondent Alice Frimpomaa told Dailymailgh.com.



“Calm has returned to the community but party members are still agitated because they think leadership have failed them”, Alice said.



Earlier threats



Convener of the group Emmanuel Domah said: “We are opposing the imposition of an independent candidate in the Fomena Constituency. Also, the constitution of the party is not being followed strictly. Again, some party faithfuls who helped Nana Addo to win the general elections are being sidelined, and the party is rather favouring those in the camp of the Independent Member of Parliament for this area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah”.

The protesters further called out some members within the party leadership of scheming to bend the rules to favour their sitting MP Hon. Andrew Kwaku Asiamah who won the 2020 parliamentary elections when he broke ranks to contest as an independent candidate.



“I blame John Boadu, another protester said. “It is as if he is not following the happenings in the NPP. If he and Wontumi, our Regional Chairman don’t work to resolve this issue we will defect to the NDC.”



The group is given the party another two-week ultimatum to resolve the issue.