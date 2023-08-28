Food Vendor in court for allegedly having sex with minor

File photo

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old food vendor has appeared before the Gender-Based Violence Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at Awudome, a suburb of Accra.

Emmanuel Bimpong, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah admitted Bimpong to bail in the sum of GHC 50,000 with two sureties to reappear on September 20.



The court further directed the prosecution to file their disclosures.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor said the complainant in the matter was a fashion designer residing at Awudome Estate.



The prosecution said Bimpong was a resident of Awudome Roundabout, Accra.



Prosecution said investigations disclosed that the victim lived with her guardian at Awudome Roundabout and her guardian operated a provision shop in the area.

It said Bimpong operated his business near the victim's guardian’s shop.



According to the prosecution, in May 2023 at about 9:00 pm while the victim’s guardian had left for church, Bimpong lured the victim into a corner in his shop and had sexual intercourse with her and warned the victim not to tell anyone.



It said on June 16, 2023, the victim confided in her sister and narrated the incident to her.



The prosecution said the complainant later had information about the incident and reported it to the Police, which in turn issued a medical report to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.



It said Police investigations led to the arrest of Bimpong.