Food crisis: What a shame? crass incompetence! - Kwesi Pratt blasts African leaders for blaming Ukraine war

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has blasted the Akufo-Addo government for their continuous blame on the Russia/Ukraine war for the economic crises facing Ghana.

The leaders have been talking about how the war between the two countries has negatively impacted Ghana's economy in various sectors including the agricultural sector.



Government communicators try on daily basis to make Ghanaians understand why the Russia/Ukraine conflict is a major contributory cause of their woes.



But to Mr. Pratt, it is shameful to blame Ukraine.



Settling on the challenges in the agriculture sector, Mr. Pratt disclosed that there are some leaders who till date keep blaming Ukraine saying there is food crises in Ghana because of the war.

This, to him, is preposterous as he explained that Ghana has arable lands to produce food.



" . . If you have 40 percent of the arable lands of the world and you have to go to Ukraine for food, are you not ashamed? . . . Why are our leaders crying that we can't find food because of Ukraine war? What a shame? What an admission of failure; crass incompetence?", he wondered how the nation is expected to develop.



Kwesi Pratt spoke on Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo".



