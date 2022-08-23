Food crisis in our schools pathetic, government must act fast – Adaklu MP

Adaklu MP Kwame Governs Agbodza presenting food items to the school

Member of Parliament for the Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza has chastised government for failing to address the prevalent shortage of food in Senior High Schools across the country.

Mr. Agbodza who presented some food items to the Adaklu Senior High school urged government to immediately address the food crisis – noting that the situation is pathetic and further highlights the country’s economic woes.



“I take the opportunity to encourage other members of our community who have the capability to come to the aid of the school and especially government, find the resources, buy the food for the boarding schools; it is not worth just saying we are running Free SHS and we are feeding people in the boarding school even without proper nourishment," he said.



“The truth is if you look at the recent economic ratings, we have been downgraded again -the bottom line is we are just broke. We are broke as a country, we are borrowing money to do everything. I have no doubt that Free SHS is helpful, of course, there is somebody in this school today because of FSHS but it’s not equity when somebody goes to day school and another goes to boarding school and you’re pretending I want to feed the boarders yet you don’t have the resources,” he added.



He presented food items which includes 50 bags of rice, 10 bags of sugar, 25 cartons of cooking oil, 25 cartons of tomato, and another 25 cartons of mackerel to the school.

Mr. Agbodza also urged government to admit the challenges they are facing saying, “Before you solve a problem, you must first admit there is a problem. President Akufo-Addo’s government is not able to admit that there is a problem and I don’t think I’m the only one who sees that”.



Mr. Agbodza was also livid with government for failing to provide the school with a means of transport despite promises made to the Chiefs and the school authorities by President Akufo-Addo when he visited Adaklu in 2020.



He indicated that the Adaklu Senior High School and the Gbekor Senior High school both in the Adaklu District do not have a means of transport, a situation that is believed to hinder academic activities, especially in times when students are supposed to travel to other schools to undertake science practicals among others.