For the umpteenth time, parts of Accra were submerged after a 12 hour downpour

Flood933 Some cars submerged in water

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: kigndomfmonline.com

Characteristic of flooding in Accra, properties running into several millions of cedis were destroyed, including some roads in Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region.

In addition, several people were trapped in their homes as they could not step out due to the volume of water and the magnitude of the current.

The situation culminated in heavy traffic jams in most areas.

Some of the affected areas included Alajo in the Ayawaso East municipality, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area in the Okaikoi South municipality, Adabraka Sahara in the Korle-Klottey municipality, and the Kaneshie First Light area, Sakaman, North Kaneshie, Awoshie, Achimota, and Odorkor.

The floods resulted in heavy traffic on the roads and passengers were also spotted stranded at various bus stops waiting for vehicles to be transported to their various destinations.

Rubbish from choked gutters was washed unto the roads as a result of the floods.

