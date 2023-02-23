For you ont to vote on president's ministerial appointees is a 'coup d'état' - Kabila blasts minority

Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila' has lambasted the Minority in Parliament for saying they will not participate in a consensus vote over the ministerial appointees by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to the press prior to vetting of the Ministers-designate, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said "the Minority will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee. We will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret”.



"We, in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse," he further said and added that "in line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinize the President’s decision in bringing up those nominees".



Reacting to the Minority's position on the vetting during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Kabila described their Minority caucus' intended action as an attempt to stage a coup d'état.

He noted that it is okay for them to scrutinize the appointees but "to make a blanket statement that we won't vote on the President's appointees or won't agree with the appointments, it amounts to a coup d'état. What are you doing? What it means is that you are overthrowing the constitutional provision that allows or guarantees the President the power to appoint Ministers".



"The politics of deceit, deception . . . trickery and fakery are over. They should be over!", he warned the Minority.



