Forbes didn't know Ghana Beyond Aid is empty rhetoric – Manasseh reacts to Akufo-Addo's Award

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo wins Forbes Magazine African of the Year Award

President Akufo-Addo says the award means the world is seeing the work of his government



Akufo-Addo will not win Ghanaian of the month if locals were to decide with Forbes criteria, says Manasseh



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says the producers of Forbes Magazine failed to do due diligence before awarding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the African of the Year.



The president of Ghana was recently adjudged the African of the Year by Forbes with the global media company focused on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle, describing Nana Akufo-Addo as having repositioned Ghana in the global marketplace as one reliant on its resources and strengths.



But reacting to the announcement by Forbes in a post on his Facebook page, Manasseh, who has been critical of the government, noted that Ghanaians living in the country under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo see things differently from what Forbes may have seen.

According to Manasseh, the president's Ghana Beyond Aid campaign, which may be one of the basis for which he earned the Forbes award, is nothing but an empty rhetoric mantra.



"A prophet, they say, has no honour in his home. Sometimes, it's for a good reason. Those at home know what outsiders don't know. I read somewhere that he's made Ghana, with our economy, one that relies on its own resources, a reason he was awarded the African of the Year.



"They do not know that the "Ghana Beyond Aid" mantra is just empty rhetoric. They do not know the man championing it is borrowing like hell and riding in chartered flights to beg for free vaccines," he stated.



In the view of the investigative journalist, President Akufo-Addo will most likely not win a Ghanaian of the month award if locals were to decide with the same criteria Forbes used to award him the African of the Year.



"Over here, he might not be voted the Ghanaian of the month with these criteria, let alone the African of the Year.

"Anyway, if a Ghanaian is featured on Forbes, they say we should celebrate. The last time I saw a Ghanaian on the cover of this magazine was when Joseph Siaw Agyepong of Zoomlion was celebrated by the publication. Forbes is in good business. Congrats, Akufo-Addo," he added.



Meanwhile, President Akufio-Addo reacting to the award said it means the world has come to appreciate the good works of his government, and it is, therefore, an inspiration for "us and it is an encouragement for us to continue to go down the path that we set ourselves."



