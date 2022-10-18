Force Akufo-Addo to resign or face more hardship – Amoako Baah to Ghanaians

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, Political Science Lecturer at KNUST

Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has called on Ghanaians to pile pressure on President Akufo-Addo to resign or risk the worst economic situation.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo’s decision not to sack his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta despite calls from some CSOs and other critics alike for the President to axe the minister as the nation grapples with harsh economic conditions.



President Akufo-Addo in a recent radio interview in Kumasi reiterated that calls for him to sack the Finance Minister are unjustified, adding that he cannot turn his back on the Finance Minister because he’s been excellent on the job.



Reacting to the President’s comment in an interview with Starr FM, Dr. Amoako Baah said President Akufo Addo has lost control of the country and simply keeping the Finance Minister at post because they are related.

“…A new person comes and there will be some change, there will be some difference. I can tell you if we pressurize the President to resign, then Vice President Bawumia has no choice but to do something different. That is what we are looking for, that’s the only thing left. Otherwise, in two years, you watch it we’ll be sinking slowly and every day we are in peril. Of course, it will get worse before it gets better.”



He added: “Now, they are trying to take all the money the government spends bringing fuel into the country. So every month or so, fuel prices go up and it will get to a point where there will be fuel but nobody can buy it. That is the beginning of the end, the whole system will grind to a halt. Because if you try to collect taxes this way you will destroy the whole economy.”