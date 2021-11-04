Forces of nature have stalled Amansie South roads – MP

Amansie South youth protesting for good roads

The Member of Parliament for Manso Edubia and Deputy Minister of Agric, Yaw Frimpong, has partly linked the stalled Amansie roads in the Ashanti Region to natural forces.

“Kofi, this can be described as a typical example of forces of nature,” he told Kofi Asante Ennin on GhanAkoma while reacting to a demonstration by the youth on Wednesday, November 3.



Aggrieved youth in the Amansie South District staged a demonstration to bring the government’s attention to the deplorable nature of their road network.



“The president came here and promised to rehabilitate our roads, but this promise hasn’t been fulfilled,” a demonstrator told Akoma FM.

The lawmaker for the constituency says he is still lobbying to get the roads repaired.



“As an MP, I have been lobbying, which is very critical in my line of duty.



“It is just a matter of time and the problem will be addressed.”