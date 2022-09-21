Forecast: Issues Akufo-Addo could raise in 77th UN General Assembly address

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the United States where he is attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).

According to GhanaWeb checks, the president's address is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21 starting at 8:45 pm Ghana time.



There are a number of pressing issues that GhanaWeb projects that the President would touch on. Our list is as follows:



a. Impact of Russia - Ukraine war on global economies



b. The need for international partners to continue to support African economies



c. Climate change and its impact across especially the Sahel Region

d. A word on regional developments and for Queen Elizabeth?



Issues raised in 76th Address:



Akufo-Addo's 76th address centered largely on the issue of COVID-19 vaccination and the need for economic support for African economies.



Four major points he expatiated on included the following:

Firstly, we need to strengthen the funding of the existing global health organisations.



Secondly, we must develop more resilient finances to build back better, and for future preparedness.



Thirdly, we must re-position key multilateral organisations and international financial institutions such as the United Nations, the other Bretton Woods Institutions, and the G20 to reflect inclusiveness, support country investments in global public goods, and ensure fast-tracked financial support to build back better, and prepare for future pandemics.



Fourthly, we, in Africa, are as committed as any to the fight against Climate Change.



He also addressed the ECOWAS security situation in his capacity as Chairperson of the group at the time.

"We, in Ghana, highly resolve that we will continue to defend democracy and constitutional rule, and uphold human rights. We shall work to strengthen the institutions that support democracy in our country and in our Region.



"We shall continue to support the United Nations and other international organisations to help remind us that, indeed, no man is an island, entire of itself. I thank you for your attention," his address concluded.



