Foreign Affairs Ministry extends travel ban on travellers from South Korea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has extended travel restrictions on all non-Ghanaians arriving in the country from South Korea.



The extension of the travel ban is expected to be in force until February 3, 2022.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the government of Ghana has extended the temporary travel restriction on all non-Ghanaian travels arriving from South Korea, until 3rd February, 2022,” a statement from the ministry said.

It will be recalled that the ministry in three separate statements last year placed similar two-week travel restrictions on travellers from Malta, South Korea and Israel.



The restriction took effect on Monday, December 20, 2021.



According to one of such statements, travellers from Israel would only be admitted into the country after obtaining permission from the ministry on “exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels.”



“The Government of Ghana has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travellers arriving from Israel from Monday, 20th December, 2021 for a period of 14 days, except in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels. Permissions would have to be obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in exceptional cases,” part of the statement read.



In a similar press release, the Ministry says it has in the same fashion initiated a temporary restriction on all travellers arriving from South Korea for a period of 14 days.

It was however silent on grounds under which South Korean travellers will be exempted from the restriction.



It is also not immediately clear if the restrictions are COVID-19 induced to curb the importation of the virus.



Meanwhile, COVID-19 protocols at the Kotoka International Airport is in full swing as unvaccinated passengers are compulsorily vaccinated upon arrival.



Read Below The Full Statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry



