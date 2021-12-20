Foreign Affairs Ministry imposes 2-week travel restrictions on South Korea, Israel nationals

File Photo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has in two separate press releases imposed a two-week temporal travel restriction on travelers arriving from Israel and South Korea.



The restriction takes effect today Monday December 20, 2021.



According to the statement, travelers from Israel would only be admitted into the country after obtaining permission from the ministry on “exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels.”

“The Government of Ghana has initiated a temporary travel restriction on all travellers arriving from Israel from Monday, 20th December, 2021 for a period of 14 days, except in exceptional humanitarian cases or during official travels. Permissions would have to be obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and regional Integration in exceptional cases,” part of the statement read.



In a similar press release, the Ministry says it has in same fashion initiated a temporary restriction on all travelers arriving from South Korea for a period of 14 days.



It was however silent on grounds under which South Korean travelers will be exempted from the restriction.



It is also not immediately clear if the restrictions are COVID-19 induced.



Meanwhile, new COVID-19 protocols at the Kotoka International Airport is in full swing as unvaccinated passengers are compulsorily vaccinated upon arrival.

