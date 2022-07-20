0
Foreign Affairs Ministry trains newly-appointed envoys

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey121121212121212122.png Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayokor Botchway

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has conducted an orientation and training program for newly-appointed High Commissioners and ambassadors to the various Ghana Missions abroad.

The High Commissioners and ambassadors, appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will safeguard and promote the interests of Ghana.

The orientation and training program covered areas pertinent to the discharge of their duties as Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

The program also covered topics including Ghana's Foreign Policy, Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Immunities and Consular issues, Administrative issues at the post, Diplomatic protocol, and attracting Foreign Direct Investments into Ghana.

Speaking at the program, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey congratulated the envoys.

She also urged them to give off their best in the execution of their duties in order to achieve the national interest.

