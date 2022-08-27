Foreign Minister leads delegation to TICAD conference

The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral talks with a number of Foreign Ministers

Source: kasapafmonline

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey arrived in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia on Friday for the two-day 8th Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD 8).

The Minister, who is representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is leading a Ghana team that includes Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. John Kumah, Deputy Minister for Finance and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Finance, Trade and Industry and Roads and Highways.



TICAD 8 will address Sustainable and inclusive growth, realizing sustainable and resilient society, and Building sustainable peace and stability.



A Business Forum involving business executives from Africa and Japan is expected to provide opportunities for investments and trade cooperation. Ghanaian executives are participating in the Forum.



As part of the visit, the Ghana delegation will sign with Japanese officials two grant agreements for infrastructure projects to be funded by Japan. In addition, bilateral talks will be held with JETRO and JICA as well as with a number of leading Japanese firms.



The Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral talks with a number of Foreign Ministers and other officials.





In a statement, Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey noted the timeliness of the TICAD conference as African countries rededicate to efforts to build resilient economies beyond aid. She stressed the need to forge a new development cooperation consistent with the ambitions of the African people for peace and prosperity.



Ghana is expected to take the opportunity to advocate for the required higher-quality collaboration with Japan and other development partners.



