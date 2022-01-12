Foreign Minister receives 'special letter' from Saudi counterpart

Minister of foreign affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Source: GNA

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has received a “special letter” from Prince Faisal Bin Farban Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

The letter was delivered by Mr. Saeed Al Baker, Charge d'affairs of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Accra.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said considering the strong relations that existed between the two countries, there was the need for the two countries to explore opportunities in the areas of trade and investment.



She said the “Saudi Expo”, if successful, would be an opportunity for Ghana to participate and to court Saudi investors.



"It is something we've worked on for a very long time and we are hoping that we can make a lot of progress on it...

"Saudi is a very important friend of Ghana and, also we've taken note of the program that you've added us to, which is the Humanitarian Programme… All these would go into consideration."



Mr. Al Baker expressed gratitude to Madam Ayorkor Botchwey for the warm hospitality.



Saudi Food Expo 2022, the biggest Food and Beverage and Hospitality Trade Fair in Saudi Arabia's business calendar, is slated for February 20-23, 2022, in Riyadh.