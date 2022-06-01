Foreign Ministry breaks silence on IGP, British High Commissioner convo

IGP George Dampare (right), British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson (left

Foreign ministry expresses concern about disagreement between the IGP and British envoy to Ghana

Barker-Vormawor treason case: 'Di wo fie asem' - IGP issues stern warning to British High Commissioner



Commenting on issues of great interest not interference - British High Commissioner to IGP



Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has expressed concern about the ongoing spat between the Inspector General of Police and the British envoy to Ghana.



In a statement issued on June 1, 2022, the ministry said that it has commenced engagement with the British Embassy in Ghana to ensure that the issue does not degenerate into a serious matter.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has noted with concern the intense public debate that has been generated by the communication between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the British High Commissioner in Accra.

“In line with the general diplomatic practice of communicating with diplomatic Missions, preferably through direct engagement, the Ministry wishes to remain circumspect on its pronouncements on the matter," portions of the statement read.



“The Ministry wishes to underline its commitment to the strong historical bonds between Ghana and the United Kingdom, which through the years, have been deepened by, among others, the exchange of high-level visits on both sides as well as increased cooperation on trade, investments and security,” the ministry added.



The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, in a tweet shared on May 17, bemoaned the arrest of Barker-Vormawor who was arrested for a road traffic offense, saying that she was interested in the outcome of the convener’s arrest.



Responding to the High Commissioner’s statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, in a letter to the diplomat, said her tweet was made from a prejudiced or unapprised position.



“Ordinarily, the Ghana Police Service would not have responded to comments such as yours, obviously made from either a biased or uninformed position. However, we have learnt from previous, painful experience that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country,” portions of the letter read.

Read the full statement released by the ministry below:







Catch up on the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



