Foreign Ministry officially confirms death of Ghana's Ambassador to Italy

Late Ambassador Eudora taking oath from President Akufo-Addo in 2019

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry on late Wednesday confirmed the death of Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, who is also accredited to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and FAO.

A statement signed by Daniel O. Okaiteye, Director of Administration at the Ministry said the sector Minister "led a team of officials from the Ministry to the late Ambassador’s residence today, 20th October, 2021.



"Ministry in this regard, extends our collective and sincere condolences to the family of the late Ambassador.



"May the Good Lord grant the late Ambassador Eudora Quartey-Koranteng eternal repose," the statement concluded.



The death was first reported by asaaseradio.com, but contrary to their report that the Ambassador died today, the Ministry said she died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, after a short illness in Italy.





Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng recently hosted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Serbia when the latter attended the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in her concurrent capacity to Serbia, the report added.



She was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the country’s representative in Italy in 2019.



Eudora Quartey-Koranteng succeeded Paulina Patience Abayage, after she was recalled by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the Upper East Region Minister.



