Foreign beggars on streets of Ashanti region are a threat, we will remove them - GIS

The activities of beggars are of great concern and must be addressed

The Immigration service in Ashanti Region has expressed its preparedness in removing foreign beggars on the streets in the region.

The service says the activities of the beggars raise security concerns and must be addressed.



The Ashanti Regional Immigration Commander, ACI Charles Yaw Bediako, speaking on the issue stated that some of them hold sharp objects and weapons to threaten commuters.



“They also have some others who will be holding cutlasses and hoes as if they are looking for jobs. These things are weapons and can be used to harm innocent Ghanaians.”



“With these, we think that those people should stay away from the streets,” ACI Bediako added.

ACI Bediako assured the residents in the region that his outfit would use all appropriate means to remove them.



“If you are dealing with foreigners, you are not just dealing with the individual. You are dealing with the country where they come from as well.”



“There should be a holistic and strategic plan to be able to get them off the streets,” he added.