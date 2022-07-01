Foreign investors are ‘using’ Ghana, but citizens don’t benefit - Norwegian who studied in Ghana

Birte Hege and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

Norwegian and University of Ghana Alumni Birte Hege AKA Abena has stated that despite Ghana’s rich and immense natural resources, the citizens are stripped of the benefit.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Abena indicated that Ghana’s politics lacks the structure to maintain the monies that go to the government. As a result, foreign investors or companies take advantage of the lack of proper systems to put money in the pockets of Ghanaians.



“Ghana is a rich country, but the foreign investors keep stealing from them, and the citizens don’t benefit from the government. Strong people are willing to work, but there are no jobs.



You try a Chinese company, but there are no employment rights for the workers. The system in Ghana does not establish security for the people,”

Miss Hege revealed that Norway discovered oil and gas in 1970 and has since used the revenue as financial security for all Norwegians.



“But Ghanaians don’t enjoy that. Sometimes corruption comes in, but the political system won’t change suddenly. It has to be a gradual change. For Norway, we were lucky because our population is five million, so the system can cater to us,” Abena told DJ Nyaami.



Miss Hege stayed in Ghana for four years. For the first year, Abena stayed in Kumasi as part of an NGO to learn about the culture of Ghana. According to Abena, her experience brought her back as a student at the University of Ghana. She studied at the School of performing acts for three years and appeared in an Astymin commercial in the early 2000s.