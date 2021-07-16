Foreign-trained doctors express grievance over delays in releasing licensure exam results

439 aggrieved foreign-trained doctors are yet to get their results

Some 439 aggrieved foreign-trained doctors have expressed their grievances over delays in the release of their licensure examination results, which took place in February 2021.



According to them, several efforts have been made to get the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) to release the results but all efforts have proved futile.



In a communique issued by the Aggrieved Foreign-Trained Doctors group, the results were supposed to be out exactly two weeks after the exams but it’s been more than five months since and still, nothing has been heard from the MDC.

“As duly communicated to us by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), the results were to be released within a period of two to four weeks from the date of the exams. Overwhelmingly, it has been more than 17 weeks since the date of the exams. The results have neither been released nor has there been a communiqué from the MDC detailing the reasons for the unprecedented delay,” the statement read.



It further explained that the council, after delaying the release of the results, has started organizing another exam for the new batch of intakes which will happen in the coming months.



“To our utter dismay, the MDC registered another batch of foreign-trained doctors for a licensure exam, which was conducted on 25th June 2021. Aside from that, registration is ongoing for the next batch of Medical and Dental candidates as well as Physician Assistants (PAs) to sit for the exams in October and November 2021 respectively. This leaves us concerned about what the future holds for us.”



They are, however, urging the Council to release the results to enable those who are likely to re-sit, to prepare ahead of the exams in October.



“Another worrying issue is that candidates who fail the exam are allowed to re-sit after showing evidence of having done a structured clinical attachment for not less than 20 weeks. As it stands, this won’t be possible this time around, since October is 11 weeks away and no results have been released. This leaves no time for adequate preparation if a candidate fails and decides to re-sit for the exams in October,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), has served notice that it will soon respond to the concerns of the foreign-trained doctors.



Read full statement below



