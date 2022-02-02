Foreigners must have a Ghana card for sim registration — Ken Ashigbey

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCTC), Dr Ken Ashigbey

SIM registration not for only Ghanaians – Ashigbey

SIM registration is for all SIM cards being used in Ghana, GCTC



Foreigners in Ghana for less than 90 days need valid passports or ECOWAS cards, GCTC



Dr Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCTC), has said the ongoing SIM card registration exercise is not only for Ghanaians.



Dr Ashigbey said foreigners who will be in Ghana for more than 90 days must register their SIM cards using the Ghana Card. He added that the registration is for all SIM cards used in Ghana.

“The exercise is not just for Ghanaians; it’s for SIM cards in use in Ghana, so whether they are for calls or data, they have to be registered, and that is the regulation. It does not matter who owns the cards — all that is required is a valid Ghana Card.



“For non-Ghanaians who are in the country for more than 90 days or visitors coming to stay for more than 90 days, they will have to acquire Ghana cards and then go through the registration exercise,” he was quoted by graphic.com.gh.



He further stated that currently, foreigners staying in Ghana for less than 90 days need either a valid passport or ECOWAS card to register their SIM cards.



According to the National Identification Authority (NIA), non-Ghanaians can also register for the Ghana card, but they would have to bear the cost, unlike Ghanaians.