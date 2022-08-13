Foreigners not the cause of rent issues in Ghana - Nigerian

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

A Nigerian living in Ghana, who identifies himself as SK has rebuffed allegations that Nigerian tenants tend to be trouble makers at their homes.

S K a Nigerian who has been a resident in Ghana since the Kufuor administration says that such perceptions are stereotypical and fueled by nothing.



“ I’ve been in Ghana for many years. It is Ghanaians who are renting out their houses to foreigners so who should we blame?



“Being a foreigner means that you always have to be on good terms with your landlord so sometimes you have to tip him or something just to make him feel ok. Sometimes the landlord will collect money for maintenance they will not do it and the tenant will do it. That is why some guys will come and misuse the house because they fixed it.

If the landlord is sincere to the foreigners without forcing them to pay some amount to maintain the nature of the house, things will go on successfully with the foreigners and landlords.



