Forestry Commission orders closure of Accra Zoo

A man was attacked by lions at the zoo over the weekend when he jumped into their enclave

The Forestry Commission (FC) has ordered the temporal closure of the Accra Zoo to the public, following the mysterious death of a man, who was allegedly attacked and killed by a lion at the zoo on Sunday.

The Head of Corporate and Media Relations of the FC, Ms. Joyce Ofori Kwafo, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the closure of the zoo was at the instance of the Chief Executive of the FC, Mr. John Allotey.



She said the move was to allow a thorough investigation to be conducted into the circumstances leading to the attack and killing of the man at the zoo.



Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations into the death of the man at the zoo.



The deceased, yet to be identified, was found dead in a lion enclosure of the zoo, a statement from the Police Public Affairs Directorate has stated.



The statement revealed that after the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and had been conveyed to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



It stated the police were working with the management of the zoo and the FC to get to the bottom of the incident.

An earlier press statement, issued by Mr. Allotey stated that the officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol noticed a middle-aged man had jumped the security fence and entered the lion’s enclosure of the zoo.



According to the statement, the Accra Zoo authorities successfully coaxed the lions into a secured hold and invited the Achimota Police to convey the body, and commenced investigations.



“We wish to confirm that the lion and the lioness and the two cubs remained secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo,” the statement added.



It assured the public that no lion had escaped from the zoo.



“The Deputy Minister of the Lands and Natural Resource, Mr. Benito Owusu Bio, and Mr. Allotey have since visited the zoo to ensure the facility remained secured,” it added.