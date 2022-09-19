6
Forestry Commission responsible for forests, not minerals - Charles Owusu tells Mahama

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Owusu of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has taken on former President John Dramani Mahama on the issue of illegal small-scale mining, galamsey.

He was responding to a claim by Mahama in an interview on TV3, when the former president said former Forestry Commission boss, the late Sir John, was granting mining licenses when he was in charge.

"It is not true, he has been a former president before, he knows that Forestry Commission is not responible for issuance of licenses for the forest. Do we are responsible for the forest and not the minerals in it."

He was making submissions on the galamsey menace and the overpoliticization of the fight on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show last week.

