Forestry Commission tracks planted trees in Central Region

Forestry Commission was key in Ghana's June 11 National Tree Planting programme

The Forestry Commission (FC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Resources has embarked on a tracking and monitoring course of all planted seedlings under the Green Ghana project.

The move is to ensure that the targeted trees planted on Friday, June 11 were being nurtured and well sustained to achieve the objective of retrieving the lost forest reserves and protect the environment.



Additionally, the monitoring action by the Commission is to demonstrate to Ghanaians that the Green Ghana initiative is not only about planting the trees, but making sure the trees grow to achieve the expected results in the Country.



Mr. John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, inspecting some of the trees at the Komenda College of Education (KOMENCO), pledged the Commission's commitment to track all the five million trees planted across the country, starting from the Central Region.



He said the Commission was committed to sustaining all the trees to meet the target of the government in greening and preserving the environment for the next generation.



It is also to inculcate in the youth the habit of planting, nurturing, and maintaining trees to serve as shades, relaxation centres and to beautify the environment.

Mr. Allotey accompanied by Madam Joyce Kwafo Ofori, Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Manager and other officials of the Commission, visited some sites in Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem(KEEA), Cape Coast Metropolis, and Assin Central and North Municipalities.











He expressed hope for the future because about 80 percent of the seedlings were growing faster amidst the challenge of the current rain pattern.The CEO applauded partnered stakeholders for the success so far chalked and appealed for more support in the coming years.

At KOMENCO, Mr. Kwesi Nkrumah, the Principal of the School, said the institution had planted about 3,500 trees and was ready and willing to plant more in the next year.



He said the unavailability of rainfall had been a challenge and pleaded with the government for resources to sustain the trees.



Mr. Nkrumah said the school took advantage of the Green Ghana project to protect its land from encroachment.



Professor Johnson Nyarkoh Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), in an interview said maintaining the trees was a concern and they have workers ensuring the nurturing of the seedlings.





He said the University had secured 50,000 seedlings to be planted soon, that the initiative of tree planting was in line with his vision of greening the University campus.Professor Boampong said the University was ready and willing to partner with government in the course of saving and protecting the forest and environment.