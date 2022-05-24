Forestry commission vows to arrest rosewoods exporters amidst ban

Rosewood

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The felling of rosewoods and other tree species for exports by the Chinese and locals is prevalent in the five Northern Regions of Ghana for the past six years and has resulted in the gradual deterioration of the green vegetation resulting in climate change.

This has triggered the deputy CEO of the forestry commission, Mr. Nyadia Suleman Nelson to caution those who are exporting rosewoods and other tree species to desist from the unlawful behavior or face the rigorous of the law when arrested.



Nyadia Suleman Nelson revealed that the felling of rosewoods is banned in Ghana and anyone who is seen with rosewoods in any form should be arrested.



"Felling of rosewoods, transporting of rosewoods, a procession of rosewoods, exports, trade a rosewood is banned in this country until that decision is reversed.



Anybody who is seen with rosewoods is supposed to be arrested and that is what we are doing. Until the minister communicates otherwise to us, we are going by what the minister has instructed us to do. So it is banned," Nadia Suleman warned.

The deputy CEO reiterated the importance of green vegetation to mankind and the need for Ghanaians to embark on tree planting in their various homes to mitigate the impact of climate change.



He is worried about the indiscriminate felling of all tree species in the region and calls for stakeholders' intervention.



"The forestry commission is calling on the stakeholders in the North East Region and the country at large to volunteer information to enable the commission to fight the illegal felling of our trees," he added.



According to the Forestry Commission, it is targeting to plant about 500,000 seedlings in the North East Region on the 10th of June 2022.