Forget about new CI if you don’t engage leadership - Speaker warns EC

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that he is yet to receive a brief on the new Constitutional Instrument (CI).

According to him, if the Electoral Commission fails to meet the leader of the house, they should forget about laying the CI before the house.



“…I have not been given any brief by the EC on any proposed instrument coming from them. And so I raised this some time ago, and I’m yet to receive them to be briefed on them. Until that is done, they should forget about laying such Instruments in the house,” he said.



A few months back, the Electoral Commission announced the proposed Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations 2021 Constitutional Instrument, which seeks to make the Ghana Card the only proof of nationality for its impending limited registration exercise.



Speaking at Friday’s sitting, the minority raised concerns about the failure of the business committee to program the EC report and the NIA report on Thursday.



He said once the meeting with EC took place some three months ago, there was a need for the Committee to provide before the house.

Ahmed Ibrahim said there is a need for the report to be presented as the whole nation, Civil Society Organisations are all interested in the matter.



He said the house must know what happened during the meeting and what is expected to happen.



“We can’t keep them in the dark like that,” he said.



