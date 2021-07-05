Forget political power and governance – Wontumi tells Mahama

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi has asked the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama to forget about political governance.

According to him, the NPP is doing everything right during its tenure and therefore even the grace of God will not allow John Dramani Mahama to come back to power as President of Ghana.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the governing NPP was speaking about the fight against illegal mining and the fact that the NDC are trying their best to politicize the issue in order to win some points.



“The President has said no government can stop mining but he wants things to be streamlined in order to ensure proper supervision. He says now small scale mining is for Ghanaians whiles expatriates will be involved in large scale. For protecting water bodies, he said mining should be done 100m from water bodies. But the NDC are trying their best to politicize the thing even though these laws were made in Parliament where they have 137 members like the NDC has,” he said in an interview.

He touched on the NDC’s impending demonstration which he saw as a move instigated by John Dramani Mahama but he noted that it will have no impact since the NPP is focused on delivering on its mandate from the people of Ghana.



He said, “John Dramani Mahama you are not coming back again, so far as Ghana is there and God is on our side, you are not coming back again. Just like Saul couldn’t come again, John Dramani Mahama will not come again so you can cry, you can demonstrate. It is better for you to concentrate on your girlfriends than concentrate on coming back to power.”