Forgive Bawumia for his ignorance – Kwame Agbodza reacts to Tamale Phase II airport comments

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agodza

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has asked the public to pardon the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the recent comments he made during the inauguration of Phase II of the Tamale International Airport.

According to him, the vice president has limited knowledge about the project.



The Vice President at the inauguration of the Tamale International Airport suggested that the project is part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry and make Ghana the aviation hub within the West African Region, as well as open up the Northern belt to other economic opportunities.



Dr Bawumia added that the project cost of $70m under the current government was to ensure value for money as compared to the $130 million cost incurred by the previous government for phase I of the construction.



However, in a tweet, the minority chief whip indicated that the vice president lacked knowledge of these claims.



“The Developer/Contractor and Consultants were the same as put together by NDC. Forgive him for his IGNORANCE” part of the tweet stated.



He went on to explain that the issues highlighted by Dr Bawumia were part of the project scope that the current administration inherited from the previous government.

He said the current administration did not engineer the scope, the cost or related issues of the project as claimed by the vice president.



“In the first place, the NPP inherited this project by default, FACT.



“Secondly, Dr Bawumia may have a PhD in a field of study. But when it comes to his understanding of Built Environment Project Scope, Cost and related issues, his understanding is terribly pedestrian. He exhibits this unfortunate weakness all the time. All he mentioned were part of the scope his government inherited,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/WA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







