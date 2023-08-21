Forgive Kennedy Agyapong if he has wronged you – Kwame Owusu

Campaign Manager of Team Kennedy Agyapong, Kwame Owusu

Kwame Owusu, the campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has offered a sincere apology to anyone his candidate has offended in the course of performing his duties.

According to him, the actions of Kennedy Agyapong that have infuriated any member of the public should be pardoned because human beings are fallible and perhaps they were not deliberate.



The former boss of the Ghana Maritime Authority stated that even the way and manner in which the flagbearer hopeful of the NPP speaks shows a sign of remorse in his actions.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV on Monday, August 21, 2023, the campaign manager for Kennedy Agyapong asked for forgiveness and urged Ghanaians to focus on his policies and what he will bring on board as a leader.



“Even the way he [Kennedy] speaks, shows that he is remorseful. But if you say he should approach everyone individually and apologize, as a human being living in political circles for over 30 years, by the time he finishes, we would have been done with the elections. So possibly there might be a way out.

“I will take this opportunity on Kennedy’s behalf that if he has wronged anyone in the course of performing his duties or outside of it, I will say as a campaign manager that he should be forgiven and we should focus on the leadership he wants to bring on board because to err is human,” he said in Twi on Oyerepa TV.



Background



10 people would be contesting the NPP presidential primaries, which are slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five, while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



NPP Presidential Race: It is my sincere apology to the citizens of Ghana for any mistakes made by Kennedy Agyapong, on his behalf.



— Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) August 21, 2023

