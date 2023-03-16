‘Forgive us for voting against you’ – NPP’s ‘Drivers for Change’ tells Mahama

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

The leader of Drivers for Change, a grouping that campaigned against the NDC government of John Dramani Mahama in 2016, Yaw Barima, has apologised to the former president for their action.

The group leader said they were wrong in campaigning against Mahama in 2016.



“We apologise for campaigning against you in 2016,” Yaw Barima told the former president who was speaking at the Nsakaw Lorry Park in the Bono Region where Mr Mahama was meeting executives of the NDC as part of his flagbearership bid campaign.



Yaw Barima said the recklessness of the current administration, the high cost of living and the price of fuel among others have brought home the realization that they were unfair to Ghanaians by urging them to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and Mahamadu Bawumia.



He said Drivers for Change played a key role in making the price of fuel in the 2016 general elections an issue.

“When John Mahama was president, a litre of petrol was a little over GHS 3.27 and 4.5 litres which means a gallon was only GHS 14.



“’ Today, a litre of fuel under the current president Nana Addo’s administration is more than what a gallon of fuel was during the reign of the former president John Dramani Mahama,” he stressed.



Yaw Barima also added, “Today, there is much hardship and road projects have stalled and drivers are the ones feeling the brunt.”