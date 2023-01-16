Forgive your offenders, let’s break the 8 together – JFK to NPP executives, members

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Justin Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has appealed to all executives and party members in the Central Region to forgive each other if anyone has wronged them in one way or the other.

He said, though many executives and party members in one way or another may have stepped on somebody’s toes during the parties, branch, constituency, regional and national elections, they should all forgive and forget and rally together to break the eight which is the party’s objective.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan after a reconciliation engagement with the party’s Central Regional Executives both current and former, current and former MMDCES, current and past Chief Executive Officers, current and former Members of Parliament, he stressed that they should all fight together to break the eight, as current executives cannot do it without their contribution.



According to him, all indication shows that the New Patriotic Party shall break the eight to make Ghana proud.

He called for unity among the party members, especially the outgone National and Regional Executives.



The Central Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Robert Kutin for his part said the party cannot break the eight if they do away with peace and unity and further called for a united front to win the upcoming 2024 general election.