Form 3 Damongo SHS student arrested for stealing ‘aboboyaa’

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A final year student of Damongo Senior High School, Seidu Yussif, is currently in the grips of the Damongo District Police Command for alleged theft.

The suspect is said to have stolen a tricycle popularly known as aboboyaa and was riding the motor out of the jurisdiction when he was arrested at a police checkpoint.

In an interview with Adom News, the Damongo Police Commander, DSP Johnson Hessey, said Tuna Police arrested Seidu at a police barrier checkpoint in the Savannah Region on his way to Wa in the Upper West Region.

The final year SHS student is said to have confessed to stealing the tricycle upon interrogation by the police team.

DSP Hessey noted that his outfit had been inundated with calls to pardon and release the suspect, who was preparing for his final examination.

However, according to the commander, the suspect will be put before the Bole Magistrate Court to serve as a deterrent to others.

