Former Ashanti Regional Secretary of NDC dies

Raymond Tandoh died on Sunday

A Former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Raymond Tandoh has died.

According to information available to this website, he died on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at a hospital in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



A statement from the Regional Organiser Isham Alhassan reads in part”We regret to announce to the General public and the entire NDC fraternity the sudden demise of the former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC (Mr. Raymond Tandoh) which just occurred this afternoon in one of the hospitals in Kumasi.

Party faithful are therefore directed to Gather at his residence near Ebenezer Darkwa yiadom house at Kokoben. Thank you.



Isham Alhassan …….signed…….. Ashanti Regional NDC organizer