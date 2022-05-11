2
Former Asutifi North MP involved in a horrific accident

Benhazin Joseph Dahah.jfif Benhazin Joseph Dahah's car is badly mangled from the accident

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of Ghana’s erstwhile 7th Parliament, Benhazin Joseph Dahah, has survived a ghastly accident which has seen his Toyota Landcruiser badly mangled.

According to the former MP for Asutifi North, it took his seat belt, the strong airbags fitted in the car, and God's sheer grace for his life to be spared in the accident.

In an interview with Adomonline.com, the former MP explained that the accident occurred at about 4:30 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on the Sunyani-Atronie road in the Bono Region.

He explained that he had to make a quick decision to avoid a head-on collision with a car which had veered into his lane after making a wrongful overtaking.

“I wanted to avoid a head-on collision and, in my attempt, the vehicle skidded off the road, hit a tree and somersaulted,” he narrated.

He said that the driver who made the wrongful overtaking immediately sped off after the incident.

The former MP said he was riding alone in his car with registration number GG 820 -18 when the accident occurred.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
