Former Canadian PM in Ghana for YDUA public lecture

Stephen Harper

Source: Michael Oduro, Contributor

The 22nd Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper has arrived in Ghana for the The YOUNG DEMOCRAT UNION of AFRICA (YDUA) Conference 2022. The Former Canadian Prime Minister arrived in Ghana on Monday 2nd May, 2022 and was met on arrival by President of YDUA Louisa Atta-Agyemang who will be hosting the former Prime Minister of Canada, YDUA members across Africa and a host of other diplomats in a 3 day conference.

Stephen Harper will on Wednesday deliver a public lecture at the Cedi Conference Centre - University of Ghana and will be speaking on the theme “ Democracy and Geo-politics: a Global Perspective on the changing dynamics of the International Order.”



The former Prime Minister who doubles as the Chairman for the International Democrat Union is expected to speak on issues relevant to Governance in Africa and how the international happenings affect the continent.



Dignitaries to be present at the Lecture include Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare, the Canadian High Commissioner, Ministers of State and members from the diplomatic community.

Before the Public Lecture at 3pm, the former prime minister will be at the Presidency for a bilateral meeting with the president H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and also for the Confernment of YDUA peace award.



Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper is expected to leave Ghana on Thursday May 5.