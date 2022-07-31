3
Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah loses brother

Julius Debrah Brother Dead.jpeg Isaac Debrah passed on at the 37 Military Hospital

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Debrah, a brother of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has passed on, GhanaWeb can confirm.

GhanaWeb sources indicate that Isaac Debrah who is a former military officer died at the 37 Military Hospital on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Widely known as Cambodia, Isaac Debrah is said to have become a businessman following his retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Julius Debrah is said to be engaging with family members on preparations for the funeral of his late elder brother.

Julius Debrah was the Chief of Staff to John Dramani Mahama from 2015 to 2016 when the NDC government exited power.

KPE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
