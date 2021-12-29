Former Emir of Kano in Ghana for Quran recitation and prayers

Muhammad Sanusi II and his entourage in group photo with leadership of the Sanneh Institute

Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 to participate in the 2021 edition of the Quran recitation and Islamic prayers for the nation.

The Spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order in Nigeria and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by a high-powered delegation from the office of the National Chief Imam and the Vice President.



His activities in the country kicked off with a visit to the Sanneh Institute where he addressed the press on peace, unity and tackling terrorism in the sub-region.



Muhammad Sanusi II gave a historical context to the issues in the sub-region and underscored the importance of peaceful co-existence among Christians and Muslims for the development of Ghana.



He also emphasized the need for West African leaders to join forces to develop the Sahel region and rid it of the challenges. He noted that poverty is a major cause for the rise of terrorism in the regions.



The highly-revered Islamic cleric and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also paid a courtesy call on former Second Lady, Matilda Amissah Arthur before ending the day with prayer session at the office of the National Chief Imam.

Addressing the press at the end of the tour, Alhaji Suraj, the convenor of the National Quran recitation and Islamic prayer said it was an honor to have Muhammad Sanusi II as the guest of honor for this year’s edition which will be held in Kumasi on December 31, 2021.



He explained the purpose of the exercise is to seek Allah’s face for the country and show appreciation for what he has done for the country in the past year.



Alhaji Suraj who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party encouraged Ghanaians to participate in the exercise. He also commended various religious, political and traditional leaders for the peace being enjoyed in the country.



“Every year we commit all kinds of sins and also act in ways that also bring us favors so I decided to set one day aside every year for the leadership of Islam to pray for the country and Ghanaians. The prayers are for everyone, the dead, living, poor, rich etc because I believe if we recite the Quran and pray, Allah will listen to us.



“This is third edition and we decided to invite the Muhammad Sanusi II who is a knowledgeable person and well-respected on the continent so I wanted him to grace this occasion. I believe that his participation will bring the country and the sub-region Allah’s blessing," he stressed.