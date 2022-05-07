Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief

Former GNPC CEO, Kofi Kodua Sarpong

The Kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Council in the Ashanti traditional area have unanimously nominated former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Kofi Kodua Sarpong, known in private life as Dr K.K. Sarpong as the successor of the late Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Awiafe Akenten III.

The respected Offinso Manhene died on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi where he was receiving treatment after falling ill for some days.



The late Nana Wiafe Akenteng had been the occupant of the Wiafe Akenten traditional stool for 28 years being installed in November 1993.



The kingmakers of the traditional area on Friday 6th May 2022, at a ceremony in Offinso, through Akyeamehene Nana Kwaku Wiafe, presented the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko CEO as the new Paramount Chief for the offinso traditional council.