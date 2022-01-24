Former GPHA boss inducted as fellow of Institute of Public Relations

Paul Asare Ansah in black suit at his induction ceremony as a fellow

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Paul Asare Ansah has been inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana at the 2021 National Communication Summit and Annual General Meeting of the Institute at the Volta Hotel, Akosombo on Friday 21st January 2022.

Fellowship is the highest professional recognition of any professional body.



The induction of Mr. Asare Ansah as a fellow is an acknowledgment of his excellent professional practice and a recognition of his immense contribution to high professional standards and the growth of the institute.



Paul joined the GPHA in 1994 as Senior Public Relations Officer and rose through the ranks through hard work to become the Director-General of the Authority in 2017. While in GPHA he uplifted the corporate reputation and profitability of the Authority through proactive and innovative interventions as Head of Marketing and Public Relations.

It may be recalled that in 2014 he was crowned Public Relations Personality of the year. In the same year he led the authority to win the PR Organisation of the year in the public sector.



He has been very instrumental in upgrading PR practitioners' professional standards as well as preparing members to obtain professional accreditation over the years.



By his upliftment today Paul joins a number of his colleague Fellows including Former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Ekow Spio Garbrah, Mrs. Margaret Amoakohene, Hon Nana Akomeah, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Rev Osei Bimpong, Prof. Kwamena Aidoo, Dr. Alhassan Andani, Major Albert Don-Chebe, and Mr. Kojo Yankah.