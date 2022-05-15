4
Former Ghanaian Police Officer elected Deputy Greenwich Mayor in London

Councillor Mbang Councillor Dominic Mbang, was elected Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich

Sun, 15 May 2022

Dominic Mbang, a 51-year-old former Police Officer in Ghana has been unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich in Greater London.

He was elected on May 11, 2022.

Mbang had earlier been re-elected as Councillor during the recent local government elections in the United Kingdom held last week on May 5, 2022.

Dominic, also, remains active in political activities in Ghana and is the Chair of the London South Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Mbang comes with diverse leadership attributes including industrial relations and community development.

He was a member of the Ghana Police force between 1994 to 1998.

Mr. Mbang possesses a wide range of leadership skills, including those related to labour relations and community development, and public service.

By deen of hard work, his professional skills, qualifications, and experience, he began as a Police sergeant.

Mr. Mbang also received the 2021 category of Diaspora support to Kusaug for his humanitarian work.

Councilor Mbang will be assisting the Major in his new role.

He is also a Specialist Renal Nurse of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
