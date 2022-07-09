Former Ghanaian diplomat reveals how his SHS headmaster punished him into turning a new leaf

Ghana's former High Commissioner to India, Kwame Saarah-Mensah

Saarah-Mensah shares his life story

Former Ghanaian diplomat recalls days at Prempeh College



My father died when I was age 11, says former diplomat



Former Ghanaian diplomat, Kwame Saarah-Mensah has shared how an encounter with his secondary school headmaster caused him to recalibrate his life.



Recounting his days at Prempeh College, the former diplomat making an appearance on PM Express Personality Profile, said he once left campus without exeat and unfortunately run into his headmaster while in town.



According to him, he left campus with some friends to the Kumasi Sports Stadium to watch an inter-schools competition.



“One day, I and my two friends went for Inter zonal competition. Prempeh College had its own and Opoku Ware was in a different zone and we said we wanted to go and watch. So we went to Kumasi Sports Stadium without exeat. On our way back, instead of returning to the school, we decided to go to Bantama.

"When we alighted, the headmaster’s car was right behind our bus. So as soon as we alighted, he beckoned us to come. So you can imagine. And that one experience that I had made me say ‘enough is enough,” the former diplomat and politician said.



After they were caught red-handed, Mr Mensah said he and two of his accomplices were given their school’s field to weed as their punishment.



“I mean how can three people weed a whole football field? But we couldn’t complain. We did only one lane and we were asked to go,” he said.



The diplomat narrated that he lost his father at age 11 and it had to take the support of his family to attain his current status.



Kwame Saarah-Mensah has served as Ghana's High Commissioner to India and is a former Minister of Youth and Sports.