'Former Jomoro MP exposed by CODA, prosecute him' - NDC to govt

Former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Paul Essien

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, has called on government to prosecute the immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Paul Essien for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

Addressing the media at Elubo, the Jomoro NDC Constituency Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu claimed that the former MP Paul Essien wrote to the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives in 2020 that he had completed two projects of Coastal Development Authority (CODA).



According to the NDC's Communications Officer, the former MP Paul Essien told the Ministry to come to Jomoro Constituency to commission the projects.



At the press conference, the NDC was able to show pictures of these said projects indicating that the said projects have not been completed.



"A letter from the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives dated 30th November 2020, instructing the MCE to commission CODA completed rural markets in Tikobo1 and Elubo has further exposed the lies and deception of the former MP, Paul Essien.



"The letter which has been intercepted by some media houses in Jomoro states among other things that the Tikobo1 and Elubo rural markets have been completed for use," he stated.



In this regard, the NDC's Communications Officer is calling on the government to immediately prosecute Paul Essien.

"This 'criminal act' by the former MP must not go unpunished. We, therefore, call on the government of Ghana, the Minister for Special Development Initiatives and CODA to surcharge and/or prosecute the deceptive former MP for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.



We also call for the immediate cancellation of all the CODA contracts awarded to Paul Essien and his company," he called.



He assured that: "If the NPP government fails to do the needful, the next NDC government will see to it that justice is served and the public purse protected".



Read below the full press statement:



PAUL ESSIEN EXPOSED BY MINISTRY OF SPECIAL DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES OVER CODA PROJECTS



The defeated MP for Jomoro constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections, Paul Essien has been exposed by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives over CODA projects he was executing as a contractor in Jomoro.

A letter from the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives dated 30th November, 2020, instructing the MCE to commission CODA completed rural markets in Tikobo1 and Elubo has further exposed the lies and deception of the former MP, Paul Essien.



The letter which has been intercepted by some media houses in Jomoro states among other things that, the Tikobo1 and Elubo rural markets have been completed for use.



However, seven months after the letter from the Ministry to commission the said projects in Jomoro, these rural markets unfortunately cannot be found in Tikobo1 and Elubo.



These are just two of the numerous CODA projects that the defeated former MP was supposed to have executed on behalf of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives as a contractor.



Sadly, these CODA projects have either been abandoned or less than 20% complete.



The defeated former MP Paul Essien in his usual deceptive elements and attempts to complete the CODA projects which he has been paid to execute to salvage the little reputation he has, moves around the Constituency and lies to the people that he is working for the constituency even when he is not the Member of Parliament. This clearly is a blatant lie designed to hoodwink the good people of Jomoro.

This 'criminal act' by the former MP must not go unpunished. We, therefore, call on the government of Ghana, the Minister for Special Development Initiatives and CODA to surcharge and/or prosecute the deceptive former MP for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.



We also call for the immediate cancellation of all the CODA contracts awarded to Paul Essien and his company.



If the NPP government fails to do the needful, the next NDC government will see to it that justice is served and the public purse protected.



Let's all be citizens and not spectators.



Long live Jomoro!



Long live Ghana!

Addressed by:



Comrade Patrick Ellonu



(Communications Officer, Jomoro)











